Elahi to meet Imran to discuss political agenda

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi to meet Imran to discuss political agenda

Elahi to meet Imran to discuss political agenda

13 February,2023 05:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

Pervaiz Khattak will be joining as well to discuss the political situation of the country and future plans.

Earlier, Parvez Elahi met the former defence minister Parvaiz Khattak and discussed the political scenario with regard to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab by-polls.

Elahi added that after the court’s decision, there was no point in delay in election dates, the judiciary stood with the supremacy of law and constitution, and violation of the constitution will not be tolerated.

He added “The Election Commission (EC) should fulfil its duty and issue the schedule for the elections. The governor and EC need to stop taking the matter for granted. The nation is witnessing the fear of Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) regarding elections.”

The former defence minister said that Imran Khan’s popularity has caused chaos among the leaders, and provided the fact that it is EC and the governor’s constitutional responsibility. He added, “The court made its decision, escaping elections at this point will be of no help, all revenge missions, and cases will not stop PTI from contesting.”