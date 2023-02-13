Interim CM Naqvi says elections will take place after ECP's readiness

13 February,2023 05:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday the elections would be held at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan was completely prepared and the ECP and Punajb Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman will decide the date of the elections.

In a meeting with senior journalists, he said the job of the interim government was to hold free and fair elections and the ECP will decide the date of elections.

Interim CM added the government would use all resources at its disposal to hold impartial elections and the federal government would provide funds in this regard.

Talking about the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, he said the matter would be handled as per the law and the cabinet would finalize the policy in this regard.

Meanwhile, the ECP had written a letter to the governor regarding a meeting to discuss the elections.

