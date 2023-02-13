Mindless polices inflicted damages to Pakistan in past: Fawad

Police fail to submit challan against PTI leader in sedition case

13 February,2023 11:18 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the mindless policies in the past caused damages to the country that is currently reeling from economic and political crises.

Talking to media outside a court in the federal capital, the former minister said a sedition case had been formed against him, adding: “All my voters are traitors if I am the traitor”. He said police could not submit a challan in the sedition case.

Lashing out at the coalition governments, he said they had accepted PTI lawmakers’ resignations but were not ready to hold elections. Saying PDM leadership had lost its credibility, he said the government officials could not face public.

“This government has damaged the reputation of green passport,” he said, adding that the current rulers were attempting to create hurdles in the way of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He further said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was reluctant to implement a decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) that polls in the Punjab should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

It would be a violation of the Constitution if elections were not held on time, Mr Chaudhry said while reaffirming that the PTI was ready for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

Proceedings in Sedition Case

The PTI leader appeared before a district and sessions court to attend a hearing of the sedition case filed against him for inciting people against the members of the ECP and their families.

During the hearing, the police investigators failed to submit the challenge in the case. To which, the PTI stalwart’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to fix next hearing of the case after March 3 as by-elections on National Assembly seats are scheduled for March 16.

Later, the session court adjourned the hearing till March 18.