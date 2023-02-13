Two-month-old infant girl killed in road accident in Jhang

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital, Jhang.

13 February,2023 04:36 am

JHANG (Dunya News) – A two-month-old baby girl was killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Jhang on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at Jhang-Madu Road near Rustam Sargana area where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding due to which a two-month-old baby girl died on the spot and two men and one woman were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang. The body of deceased child was handed over to heirs after completion of the medicolegal formalities.

