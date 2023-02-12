Memon fires a broadside at Imran

Memon challenges Imran to court arrest in Sindh

12 February,2023 11:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon launched on Sunday a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the latter’s ‘Jail Bharo Movement’.

Mr Memon slammed the deposed premier, saying, "Imran Khan has an apolitical mindset as he makes announcements before making decisions. "He challenged Mr Khan to court arrest himself in Sindh.

Taking a dig at the PTI chief, Mr Memon said Imran took a "U-turn" after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Castigating the political opponents, Mr Memon said, "Within a single day of arrest, these people started to cause uproar."



