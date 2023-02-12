Fawad sees Maryam interfering court's ruling over NAB amendments

12 February,2023 09:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president President Maryam Nawaz was trying to put impact on the court’s ruling over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry took a swipe at Ms Nawaz, saying, “She is afraid the court would undone the NAB amendments and this will end the objective of the regime change and will reopen all the cases.”

In another tweet, Mr Chaudhry lamented the price of tea (per kg) had been increase from Rs1100 to Rs1500 just within 15 days.

He feared the masses will faced further difficulties with another wave of inflation ahead of Ramazan.

Mr Chaudhry schooled the federal ministers, saying, “It is unbelievable the ministers are doing nothing to take the country out of the severe economic crunch.”

