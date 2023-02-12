Imran can defeat all PDM parties single-handedly, says Mahmood Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Imran can defeat all PDM parties single-handedly, says Mahmood Khan

Imran can defeat all PDM parties single-handedly, says Mahmood Khan

12 February,2023 06:58 pm

SWAT (Dunya News) – Former chief minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday all parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement cannot defeat the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the elections.

He said the IMF also demanded the signature of the PTI chief for the grant of loans because his honesty was acknowledged by the global institutions.

Addressing a public gathering in Swat, the former CM said he would start his movement from this area while mentioning the PTI government tried all things at its disposal for the development of the province. He added the people of Swat had sacrificed a lot due to terrorism and therefore the masses would not accept any new form of militancy in the area.

Taking a swipe at the incumbent federal setup, he said the 83-member cabinet was a callous approach by the government and it was a matter of shame as the economy was in tatters.

