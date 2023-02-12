Women leaders in PPP is a matter of pride, says FM Bilawal

12 February,2023 05:27 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) –Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that he was proud of the Pakistan Peoples party in which two women played a leadership role.

Speaking at the occasion of the national day of women, he said the nation should remember the struggle and resilience of women against authoritarianism.

He added Begum Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were role models for the world and that Pakistani women were the symbol of indomitable spirit.

Mr Bhutto Zardari said it was impossible to preserve human rights unless women are given due rights and the 1973 constitution awarded equal rights to the women of Pakistan.

He laid the emphasis that the PPP would always support the women facing discrimination and their efforts to get out of unjustified treatment.