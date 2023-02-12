SC fixes suo motu hearing on Arshad Sharif murder case

12 February,2023 05:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) fixed the hearing of the suo motu notice of Arshad Sharif’s Murder.

A hearing of the case will be held on Monday by a five-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Justice Ijazul Ehsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar were included in the bench.

SC ordered the report on UAE and Kenya investigations from the special JIT formed for the investigations of the Arshad Sharif murder case.

It is pertinent to mention that, the JIT formed by the SC of Pakistan visited Dubai last month on January 12, after a week of inquiry there, they flew to Kenya.

After completing the investigation in both countries the JIT returned back to Pakistan on February 2.