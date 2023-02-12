Siraj stresses need on holding snap poll

12 February,2023 04:59 pm

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Jamat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq recalled on Sunday a demand for snap elections, saying there was a dire need for them.

Addressing an anti-inflation march, Mr Haq said the masses were facing severe tension as they were deprived of the basic necessities of life. The prices of pulses, sugar, and vegetables were witnessing a skyrocketing hike. He lamented that, being an agricultural country, there was a flour shortage.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, Mr. Haq said, "Today the voters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were frustrated."

Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Haq said, "The previous and the incumbent governments made the masses slaves of the IMF."

Mr Haq urged politicians to be clear about their intentions, saying, "If politicians work with pure intentions, all institutions will function properly."

