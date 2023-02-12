Second round of US, Pak defence dialogue to begin from Feb 13

12 February,2023 04:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office spokesperson said on Sunday that the second round of the defence dialogue between Pakistan and the United States would commence from February 13 (Monday) in Washington.

The dialogue would last till February 16. The first round of the dialogue between both nations took place in 2021 in Pakistan.

Senior officials from the armed forces, joint staff headquarters,

and foreign ministry officials would participate in the session from Pakistan while the undersecretary of defence would represent the United States.

The cooperation on defence and security would be discussed in the dialogue.

