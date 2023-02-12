PDM running away from general elections, claim PTI leaders

12 February,2023 04:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PTI leaders on Sunday said the PDM was running away from the general elections and now everyone was asking when the elections would be held.

They said a historic decision of the high court's single bench had accelerated the election process in the country.

PTI senior leader and focal person 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' Ijaz Chaudhary, who was flanked by PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, told a presser that despite the massive earthquake, the Turkish president announced elections in his country, but Pakistani rulers were seen 'deliberately' skipping elections.

Taking a jibe at the Shehbaz-led government, Chaudhary said they [the rulers] had not done anything according to the Constitution in the last 10 months. "We dissolved our governments [in Punjab and KP] as per the Constitution."

Lambasting the government for historic inflation, he said the prices of medicines were being increased by up to 300 per cent and electricity by up to 10pc per unit, while the price of petrol will go up to Rs300.

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid said the high court had ordered the holding of elections in 90 days as per the Constitution.

"People are asking us about elections during door-to-door campaigns. The government is now bound to hold elections."

The former provincial minister asked PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to shun double standards as on the one hand the latter was talking about holding elections during public meetings without any fear, but on the other the ruling coalition was hiding itself from [the much-awaited] polls.