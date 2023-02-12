Four injured in van-jeep collision during Cholistan Desert Rally

Four injured in van-jeep collision during Cholistan Desert Rally

12 February,2023 02:49 pm

CHOLISTAN DESERT (Dunya News) – Four people were injured in a collision between a van and a jeep racing during Choistan Desert Rally on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that the incident happened two kilometers away from Dilwish Stadium. Four van occupants suffered injuries, while jeep driver Malik Jamal and his navigator escaped unhurt in the accident. Rescue 1122 ambulances provided medical treatment to the victims.

