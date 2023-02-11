Man survives 104 hours under debris in quake-ridden Turkiye, continues to recite Quran

11 February,2023 06:46 pm

TURKIYE (Web Desk) – A person was found alive after he was stuck under the debris following a mamooth earthquake in Turkiye. The saved man continued to recite the Holy Quran.

When he was taken out from under the debris, his eyes were closed as he was reciting the holy book.

Almost 23,000 people have lost their lives after the earthquake that wreaked havoc in Turkiye and Syria.

