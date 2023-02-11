Pakistani citizen donates $30 mn for relief efforts after deadly earthquake

Pakistani citizen donates $30 mn for relief efforts after deadly earthquake

11 February,2023 06:04 pm

(Web Desk) – An anonymous Pakistani citizen had donated $30 million to provide support to the quake-stricken people of Turkiye and Syria.

As per information, a Pakistani American entered the Turk embassy in America and handed over $30 million without revealing his name.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the positive action of the individual who supported his brothers and sisters in time of need.

So far, 24000 people have lost their lives in the massive earthquake while 800,000 people became homeless following the destruction.

United Nations has appealed for $70 million for providing food to Turkey and Syria.

