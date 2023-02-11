PDM may impose 'economic emergency' to prolong its rule, fears Fawad

Says such tactics would have serious security implication

11 February,2023 11:22 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed fears that plans were being hatched to prolong the tenure of the coalition government by imposing an “economic emergency” in the country.

In a series of tweets, he warned such tactics would have serious security implication and put the nuclear programme of the country at the centre of “enemies’ propaganda”. He added such moves would hurt people’s freedom.

The national security was being put at risk by pursuing such mindless policies, he said while reiterating that elections should be held to transfer the government to the elected persons. Stop playing with future of the country, Mr Chaudhry hit out at opponents.