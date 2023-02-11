Five of a family killed in car-trailer collision in DG Khan

11 February,2023 06:00 am

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Five members of the same family were killed in a tragic road accident in Dera Ghazi Khan on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan where a trailer collided with a car head-on, killing five persons on the spot. The deceased belonged to Dari Dholey area near DG Khan.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

