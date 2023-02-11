Maryam stops Capt Safdar from issuing policy statements

Maryam Nawaz also asked the PML-N leaders to refrain from issuing "anti-party" statements.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday stopped her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar from issuing policy statements after he criticised the party leadership, Dunya News reported.

Maryam Nawaz also asked the PML-N leaders to refrain from issuing "anti-party" statements which will ultimately create differences in the ranks of the party.

The development came after Capt Safdar said that the PML-N’s narrative of ‘vote ko izzat do’ was buried the day the party voted for an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and added that all those who had voted for Bajwa are convicts.

Capt Safdar went on to say that he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future. He also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was deceived by some of the party leaders.

Capt Safdar also expressed regret over personal statements against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that political rivalry should remain political.

He said that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be delayed due to current economic situation of the country. He was of the view that general elections in the country should be held in 2025.

