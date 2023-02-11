Policeman among three killed in road accidents in Sheikhupura, Dipalpur

The accidents in Sheikhupura and Dipalpur occurred due to over-speeding.

11 February,2023 04:03 am

SHEIKHUPURA/DIPALPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and five other persons were wounded in two separate accidents, occurred due to over-speeding, in Sheikhupura and Dipalpur on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident took place in Kharianwala near Sheikhupura where a bus hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding due to which two women were killed and two other persons were wounded. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Dipalpur where a police official was killed while his wife and two children sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven truck.

The deceased policeman was identified as Khuda Baksh who was on his way to Dipalpur from Pakpattan with his family. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

