Maryam Nawaz gets VIP protocol on arrival in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz gets VIP protocol on arrival in Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz gets VIP protocol on arrival in Islamabad

10 February,2023 10:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday had been extended VIP protocol by the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) upon arrival in the federal capital.



The security plan was designed under the supervision of DSP Parliament Lodges Farooq Ahmed through which 16 security personnel including police and FC have been appointed outside stay area of former premier Sharif’s daughter.



While personnel strictly directed not to use mobile phones during duty hours, and the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has also been informed of the proper management of parking and traffic flow during the stay of Maryam Nawaz outside the Parliament lodges.