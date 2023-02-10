Police arrested armed man outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

10 February,2023 07:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had talked about the planning of his assassination, the police on Friday arrested an armed person outside the former premier’s Zaman Park residence.

The police retrieved the weapon and arrested the person who named himself Nasrullah Khan. In statement to the police, he said, “I am the president of PTI Mianwali chapter. The pistol, I carried is registered.”

To verify the license, the police had started the procedure after nabbing Nasrullah.

Two days back, Mr Khan told the journalists, the planning was hatched to assassinate him, adding in this regard, two persons from the South Waziristan had been assigned with the task of assassinating him.

“In bid to assassinate me, the payment has also been made,” said Mr Khan.