UNDP representative calls on Ishaq Dar
Pakistan
Discussed plan of action in flood-affected areas
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Resident Representative United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Knut Ostby on Friday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The meeting underscored discussion on institutional arrangements made by the UNDP for short, medium, and long-term goals regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) February 10, 2023
Earlier, the plan had been proposed at the Geneva moot which helped Pakistan garner the support of the participants.