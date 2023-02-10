UNDP representative calls on Ishaq Dar

Discussed plan of action in flood-affected areas

10 February,2023 07:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Resident Representative United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Knut Ostby on Friday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting underscored discussion on institutional arrangements made by the UNDP for short, medium, and long-term goals regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

