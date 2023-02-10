Maryam felicitates KP social media team for boldly highlighting party's stance

Maryam felicitates KP social media team for boldly highlighting party’s stance

10 February,2023 05:55 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the social media wing has bravely and courageously highlighted the party's stand.

She said this while presiding over a meeting of the PML-N Social Media Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Team in which the performance of social media wing was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the entire team for highlighting the party's stand with great courage and bravery. She said that the educated, cultured and intelligent youth of the social media team should be brought forwarded.

The PML-N chief organiser while advising the team members to avoid indecent verbal discussions and instead respond with civility and truth said that the constitution, morals and democratic values are the identities of the party.

The PML-N vice president said: “The youth should use social media as a means of spreading positive thinking in the society, promote unity, and civilized values.”