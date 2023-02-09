Akhtar Hayat Gandapur appointed new KP IGP

09 February,2023 07:13 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - In view of the rise in the incidents of terrorism in the province, following the change of chief secretary, the federal government on Thursday replaced Moazzam Jah Ansari and appointed Akhtar Hayat Gandapur – Grade 21 officer - as the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The interior ministry has also issued a notification in this regard. The new IGP has been transferred under Civil Service Act 1973. Prior to that Akhtar Hayat was posted in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).