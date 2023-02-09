Aamir Dogar, others walk free a day after arrest

09 February,2023 07:19 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Judicial Magistrate Marzia Ali on Thursday ordered the release of senior PTI leader Amir Dogar and other political workers involved in rioting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Multan.

During the hearing of the case related to the riot outside the ECP office, the judicial magistrate dismissed the case and ordered the release of PTI leader Aamir Dogar and other activists. The PML-N leaders Tariq Rasheed, Malik Anwar and others also were acquitted.

It should be noted that there was a fight between the PML-N and PTI workers on Wednesday outside the ECP office in Multan, during which they attacked each other. In the altercation, the glasses of the doors of the Election Commission of Pakistan office were broken.

The FIR registered against the suspects contained eight provisions, including terrorism. Aamir Dogar, Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar and PML-N's Sheikh Tariq Rasheed were nominated in the case.



