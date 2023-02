President Alvi meets Imran Khan to discuss political affairs

09 February,2023 05:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence.

The President had a detailed discussion over the state’s political situation with the PTI Chief.

Dr Arif Alvi also inquired after Imran Khan. Other state affairs were also discussed during the meeting.