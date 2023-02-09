PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

09 February,2023 05:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a high-level committee to streamline the relief support for quake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria and ensure the supply of relief goods.

The premier while chairing a meeting to review the relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria ordered to hold fundraising at schools, colleges, and universities. He also appealed to philanthropists, industrialists, and the business community to take part in fundraising for the distressed people of Turkiye and Syria.



The committee will be headed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal comprising Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, NDMA chairman, Pakistan’s ambassadors in Turkiye and Syria and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.



He urged the people of Pakistan to donate relief goods at the collection centers of the National Disaster Management Authority. He also instructed the NDMA to enhance its coordination with the provincial governments to speed up the relief activities.



The prime minister said Pakistan stood by its close friend Turkiye in this hour of distress. He said Turkiye extended support to the people of Pakistan after floods in 2010 and 2022.



Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed the authorities concerned to arrange blankets, warm clothes, baby food, and tents while ensuring the quality of the relief goods being sent to Turkiye and Syria.



The prime minister said that despite limited resources, Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in supporting their Turkish brethren.



He said that Pakistan established an air corridor to supply relief goods and a convoy of trucks would soon leave for Turkiye and Syria.



The meeting was told that a team along with the equipment for a 30-bed mobile hospital was already serving in Turkiye while another mobile hospital was being dispatched along with staff and equipment.



The prime minister appreciated the services of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, her team as well as the Pakistani media to highlight the sufferings of the Turkish people among the people of Pakistan.



Besides, he also lauded the role of the Pakistan Air Force, PIA, and NDMA in the relief operation.



Moreover, rescue and Pakistan Army teams were engaged in relief operations in Turkiye.



Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye apprised the meeting of the statistics of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.



The prime minister appreciated the ambassador’s performance and directed him to play his role to strengthen contacts between the institutions of Pakistan and Turkiye.

It was told that rescue teams had reached Turkiye and Syria and taken part in the relief operations besides relief goods.



Besides, the PIA ensured regular flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Turkiye for relief goods. The truckloads of relief goods would also leave for Turkiye and Syria within a few days.



It was told that a countrywide campaign was also being run for support to the quake victims. The relief amounts can be deposited in account No. G-12166 of relief fund established by the prime minister.



The relief goods can be donated to the NDMA’s 13 collection centers established across the country. The collection centers would be set up at the district level.



Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, NDMA Chairman, Pakistan’s ambassadors to Turkiye and Syria, and senior officers attended the meeting.