Cabinet approves redevelopment plan of Roosevelt hotel for commercial use

Pakistan Pakistan Cabinet approves redevelopment plan of Roosevelt hotel for commercial use

Office tower, apartments, retail center etc would be established

08 February,2023 11:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the redevelopment plan of the Roosevelt Hotel for commercial use.

The hotel would be redeveloped to establish an office tower, apartments, retail center, and other commercial centers in the building. The redevelopment will be carried out through a joint-venture following lease system. On the other hand, the cabinet also approved the continuation of the process of appointment of financial advisors for the purpose.