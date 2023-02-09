PM Shehbaz assures IMF delegation of action on given targets

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz assures IMF delegation of action on given targets

PM Shehbaz assures IMF delegation of action on given targets

09 February,2023 12:44 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz assured the international financial body of fulfilling the targets given to the country. The PM was flanked by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, while officials of the finance and energy ministry were also present in the meeting.

The officials of the energy ministry presented the gas management plan, while the premier briefed the IMF on the current situation of the country’s economy.

