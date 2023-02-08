Farrukh takes aim at PDM

Pakistan Pakistan Farrukh takes aim at PDM

Farrukh takes aim at PDM

08 February,2023 10:34 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib slammed on Wednesday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claiming the rulers were continuously violating the constitution and law.

Speaking to media, Mr Habib lambasted his political opponents, saying, "The NRO-II was taken by doing amendments to NAB law."

Talking about the "political victimisation," Mr Habib recounted the assassination attempt on PTI chairman Imran Khan and the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid. He lamented, "A fake FIR of robbery was lodged against me."

Heaping praise on the lawyers' community, Mr Habib said, "For the supremacy of law and constitution, the lawyers’ community has always played an important role. In this regard, the legal community is standing by Imran Khan."

