Punjab interim CM expresses desire to use Chinese technology to curb smog

Chinese consul general vows to cooperate fully

08 February,2023 06:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed the desire to use Chinese technology to curb smog at a meeting with Chinese consul general Zhao Shiren.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest.

The CM said that China had employed modern technology to curb smog adding the air-purifier towers had proven beneficial in this regard. “We will welcome China’s assistance to contain smog in the province, especially in Lahore”, he added.

Mr Shiren said that China would continue assistance to the Punjab government in different sectors adding they would cooperate fully with the government. He also invited Mr Naqvi to visit China.