No one would like to be PM in current circumstances, says Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi says he will not leave PML-N

08 February,2023 06:39 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that no one would like to be premier of the country amid economic and political turmoil.



In media talk outside the Accountability Court in Islamabad, Abbasi said that he will not leave PML-N, adding that he never followed the establishment’s directions when he was in the PM office.



Khaqan taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he used to claim accountability but under his regime, NAB Chairman was lodging cases against Imran’s opponents under political victimization agenda. Mr Abbasi added that he never supported arrests of a political leader in fabricated cases.