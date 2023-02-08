MWM extends support to Imran on 'Jail Bharo Movement'

MWM extends support to Imran on 'Jail Bharo Movement'

Both leaders strongly condemn PDM’s efforts to escape elections

08 February,2023 06:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas extended on Wednesday support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on his ‘Jail Bharo Movement’.

A high-level delegation of the MWM – under the supervision of Mr Abbas – called on the deposed premier at his Zaman Park’s residence to discuss the political situation and ways to "overcome the government’s tactics to delay the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

The PTI and its coalition partner, the MWM, also discussed "the caretaker Punjab government’s tactics of vendetta."

Both Mr Khan and Mr Abbas strongly condemned "the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) efforts to delay elections."