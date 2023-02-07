PM Shehbaz to chair cabinet meeting today

Current economic and political situation in country will come under discussion during the meeting.

07 February,2023 05:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting. According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the morning.

Sources also informed that current economic and political situation in the country will come under discussion during the meeting.

