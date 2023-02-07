Caretaker CM asks federal government not to change KP IG

Caretaker CM has penned a letter to federal government in which he has requested not to change IG.

07 February,2023 05:24 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday asked the federal government not to change the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the decision not to change the IGP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah was taken keeping in view the current law and order situation in the province.

Sources said that the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has penned a letter to the federal government in which he has requested not to change IG Moazzam Jah in the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the federal government has decided to change the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police. Sources said the center has also asked for names from the establishment division.

Sources added the current Gilgit Baltistan Inspector General Saeed Wazir may be given this charge. It is pertinent to mention that the Moazzam Jah Ansari is currently serving as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG.

