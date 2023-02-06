Police surround Parvez Elahi's residence in Gujrat

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Police on Monday surrounded former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence.

A huge contingent of police is present outside Mr Elahi's residence, the Kunjah House.

Mr Elahi said the police were trying to enter his house. “They are using stairs to climb up the walls of the house to enter”, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Secretary and Mr Elahi’s confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by the law enforcement agencies in Sindh, sources told. "He was taken into custody while he was travelling to the Sindh High Court for protective bail with his legal advisor Amir Saeed Rawn", sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gujrat police had, a few days ago, raided Mr Elahi’s house.

Reports said that the Kunjah House was searched by the Punjab police. A sizeable presence of police personnel surrounded the residence and some police vehicles were seen patrolling the area around it.

