Punjab, KP governors stress on eliminating terrorism

06 February,2023 08:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali met his Lahore’s counterpart Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday and both stressed on the need to defeat the scourge of terrorism.

They also discussed the matter of mutual interests as well as focused on the law and order situation. Both emphasized on the increase of educational contact between both provinces.

Given the current situation in the country, they urged political leaders to be united against extremism and terrorism.

