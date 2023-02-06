PM orders rescue teams to reach Turkiye amid massive earthquake

Pakistan Pakistan PM orders rescue teams to reach Turkiye amid massive earthquake

PM orders rescue teams to reach Turkiye amid massive earthquake

06 February,2023 08:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the rescue teams to reach Turkiye in the midst of horrific earthquake that wreaked havoc there.

The foreign ministry said the National Disaster Management Authority was using all resources at its disposal to provide support to the earthquake-stricken people in Turkiye.

Spokesperson of foreign office said the Pakistani mission in Ankara was in contact with Turkish officials and gave a message that the Pakistan’s government would provide support in the reconstruction efforts.

