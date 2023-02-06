Safdar undergoes angiography after falling ill
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar underwent angiography after falling ill on Monday.
During Mr Safdar’s angiography at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the Sharif family’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, was also present.
Expressing satisfaction over the health condition of Mr Safdar, the PIC administration said, "Mr Safdar’s electrocardiogram (ECG) reports were satisfactory. Mr Safdar is out of danger."