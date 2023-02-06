Elahi recalls snap polls' demands to get out of economic woes

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi recalls snap polls' demands to get out of economic woes

Elahi recalls snap polls’ demands to get out of economic woes

06 February,2023 07:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recalled on Monday the demand of snap polls to get the country out of its economic hardships.

Mr Elahi met Tahir Javed, a Texas-based Pakistani businessman and a member of the Democratic Party, to discuss matters of bilateral relations and challenges faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, Mr Javed vowed the US would not take part in any of the unconstitutional activities in Pakistan.

Underscoring the importance of the promotion of trade, Mr Elahi said there was a dire need to further strengthen the economic and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the “political vendetta” in the meeting, Mr Elahi said, "The government resorted to wicked tactics to weaken the opposition by arresting and lodging cases against the PTI stalwarts."

