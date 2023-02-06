Maryam says time needed to put economy on track

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam says time needed to put economy on track

Maryam says time required to right wrongs of past four years

06 February,2023 01:50 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Monday the coalition government needs time to rights the wrongs of past four years and put economy back on the track

Maryam Nawaz, while talking to media, said Pakistan was developing when Imran Khan came into power but he destroyed the country and now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to improve the economy.

She said the government was in IMF program for public interest and Pakistan will have to accept conditions of the global lender as loan tranche has been linked with hike in prices.

The PML-N leader said PTI foreign funding issue was an open and shut case, but still nation awaits accountability. It is unacceptable that Imran Khan commits crimes but roams freely, she added.

Taking about development projects in South Punjab, Maryam Nawaz said all the projects in the region were initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She claimed that her party will emerge victorious from South Punjab.