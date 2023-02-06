PM thanks people for actively observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan including overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I am grateful to people of Pakistan belonging to all walks of life including overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistan has conveyed a powerful message of support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.”

