Farrukh waits for Imran’s call to fill jails

05 February,2023 08:35 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib waited on Sunday for former prime minister Imran Khan’s call to fill all the jails of the country.

Speaking to the media, Mr Habib, while taking a swipe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said, "Everyone is aware of the country’s situation for the past two months. "The country’s economy has been ruined by the current regime."

Continuing to take a dig at his political opponents, Mr Habib claimed, "The deal they are going to reach with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be similar to issuing death warrants for the masses."



