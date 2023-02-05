Maryam vows to not spare Imran for 'harming country'

05 February,2023 06:42 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz vowed on Sunday to not spare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for "harming the country.”

Ms Nawaz, speaking at a public convention in saints’ city, blamed Mr Khan for the "ballooning inflation," despite admitting that the prices of bread, power, gas, and all other commodities were skyrocketing.

Heaping praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz recalled, "Whenever, Mr Sharif’s government came into power, the country witnessed progress."

