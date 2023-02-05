PM Shehbaz stresses more unity to infuse vigour and strength to Kashmir cause

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz stresses more unity to infuse vigour and strength to Kashmir cause

PM Shehbaz stresses more unity to infuse vigour and strength to Kashmir cause

05 February,2023 04:08 pm

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said millions of Muslims had been being oppressed in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir for 75 years and that this cruelty of India won't last long.

"The Kashmir policy needs more intensity," he said while addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKL) on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

The premier stressed upon forging of unity and solidarity by shunning all the political differences which would further infuse vigour and strength to the Kashmir cause.

Sharif said founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as ‘a jugular vein of Pakistan’.

The prime minister said that divisions were apparent in the society which was regrettable, but in Muzaffarabad, AJK and Pakistan, all the political parties, their leadership and the assembly members were in unison which reflected the national unity, harmony and solidarity that certainly perturbed India.

“When a society moves with unity, its goals are achieved, giving it further power and strength,” he observed.

The prime minister said that the entire 220 million Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris, on the day, gave a clear message of national unity.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for the last 75 years, he said, the blood of innocent Kashmiris was spilt mercilessly.

The prime minister referred to one of the gory incidents in IIOJK in which a little kid was seen sitting on the chest of his slain grandfather with melancholic looks.

The whole world witnessed the heart-wrenching spectacle, he said, adding thousands of Kashmiri Muslims had been subjected to cruelties and brutalities unleashed by Indian occupation forces while thousands were martyred.

He recalled that during 2019, Prime Minister Modi had deprived the IIOJK of its special status, turning the whole occupied valley into an open jail.

Nation standing in solidarity with Kashmiri people: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

He said that he had exposed the atrocities and brutalities committed by India against the Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at different world fora.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister stressed upon forging of unity for the national interests by leaving behind all political affiliations.

He expressed that the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not far off if they continued this unity on national issues.

During the meeting, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, APHC leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghir, Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Manzoor Ahmed Ilyas and Zia Hussain were present.

Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

The APHC delegation while warmly welcoming the prime minister expressed that the presence of the prime minister in AJK on the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day and for the Kashmir cause was a good gesture.

They also appreciated the prime minister for exposing the atrocities and aggression of India before the world community and raising the voice of the Kashmiri people across the globe.

They said that visit of the prime minister reflected his personal priority to the cause of Kashmir.