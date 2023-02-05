PPPP invites applications for party ticket for by-polls

Pakistan Pakistan PPPP invites applications for party ticket for by-polls

The applicants have been directed to send in the applications with a bank draft.

05 February,2023 04:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhat Ullah Babar has invited applications for issuance of tickets to candidates willing to contest by-polls in 31 constituencies of the National Assembly.

According to a press release issued by the party's secretariat, the applicants have been directed to send in the applications with a bank draft worth Rs40,000 in the name of the President PPPP by February 12.

The candidates from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will send their particulars to Zardari House, Islamabad, while the candidates from Sindh and Balochistan should send their duly filled applications to Bilawal House, Karachi.