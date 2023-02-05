One killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision

05 February,2023 01:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and eight others were injured due to collision between a bus and truck in Karachi on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the accident took place near Nooriabad on the Super Highway, when a passenger bus collided with a truck which resulted in the death of one person and eight others were injured including one minor and a woman.

Officials added that the deceased has been identified as Abdul Qadir. The dead body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

