No Pakistani can breathe sigh of relief until Kashmiris get the right: Bilawal

04 February,2023 08:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Kashmir is the Jagular vein of Pakistan and no Pakistani can breathe a sigh of relief until Kashmiris get the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PPP chairman on the Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the moral, political, moral and diplomatic support will continue for the Kashmiri people from Pakistan against the Indian atrocities and serious violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the day the international community moves forward to abide by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council regarding the occupied valley, will be the day of victory for Kashmiris.

The foreign minister said that peace and development in the region were suffering from instability for the past seven decades due to the Kashmir issue, for which the people have been paying the price in the form of poverty and backwardness.

Mr. Zardari said that in the form of Modi government, India’s war frenzy has now crossed all limits, the first target of which is Indian minorities, especially Muslims adding that his Party was founded on the Kashmir issue, whose founder Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had stated that I cannot make a mistake even in my sleep on the issue and we are ready to fight for a thousand years for Kashmir.

He said that martyred former PM Benazir Bhutto had decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on the national level on February 5 every year to express solidarity with the people of the occupied valley during her tenure and today, due to this initiative, Pakistanis all over the world are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day and humanist people and organizations support Kashmiris and condemn Indian oppression.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari had not only raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay but he has also been raising the slogan of Kashmir Khappay.

The PPP chairman saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for seven decades and the Kashmiris who resisted Indian oppression adding that their sacrifices will not go in vain. The time has come for the struggle of the Kashmiri people to bear fruit, he added.