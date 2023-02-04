PPPP invites applications for tickets to contest NA by-poll

04 February,2023 07:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) secretary general Farhat ullah Babar on Saturday invited applications for issuance of tickets to candidates wiiling to contest by-poll on 31 constituencies of the National Assembly (NA).

The applicants have been directed to send in the applications with bank draft worth Rs40,000 in the name of president PPPP till Feb 12. Punjab and KP candidates need to send their particulars to Zardari house, Islamabad, while the candidates from Sindh and Balochistan should send their duly-filled applications to Bilawal house, Karachi.

