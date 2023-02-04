Alkhidmat continues to help protect vulnerable from winter's fury!

04 February,2023 05:37 pm

Lahore (Dunya News) – Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, while giving details, said that due to last year's nationwide floods, the hardships of people in the affected areas of South Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have increased considerably and children have died due to severe cold.

There was a fear of widespread diseases among women and the elderly, he continued. In view of this need and importance, Alkhidmat Foundation started distribution of winter packages from the beginning of winter and distributed blankets, warm sheets, jackets, sweaters, jerseys, gloves, warm socks and warm hats to flood affected areas, he added.

While sharing winter drive details, President Alkhidmat Foundation said that the winter drive of Alkhidmat was supported by philanthropists and charitable organizations from Pakistan and abroad. Besides, Alkhidmat volunteers also started an awareness campaign in educational institutions for engaging communities to help deserving people on their own or through Alkhidmat by delivering warm clothes, quilts and beds to the needy as well as flood affectees. Alkhidmat Foundation's winter package distribution aims to protect the flood affectees and poverty-stricken people from cold and diseases, he explained. Following the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas, the Alkhidmat Tameer E Watan Program is underway and Alkhidmat will continue to help the affectees until their complete recovery, he concluded.

While receiving the winter package in the Loralai area of Balochistan, Shabnam Bibi said that her husband died a few years ago while working in a coal mine. Since his death, she has been struggling in life to cater her children. Last year, his house was destroyed by flood and valuables also perished. It becomes very cold in Loralai and at the beginning of winter she and her three children were very worried that if warm clothes, quilts and beds were not provided, the family would get sick. However, Alkhidmat Foundation gave us warm clothes, beds and blankets and now they are building our house as well. For which she is grateful to Alkhidmat.

Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations of Alkhidmat Foundation said that the winter package is part of Alkhidmat Community Services Program. Alkhidmat Foundation starts the winter drive every year from the month of September and it continues till the end of March. Alkhidmat conducts winter package distribution programs for the needy across the country as well as in disaster-hit areas, Hashmi explained.

Throughout the winter drive, Alkhidmat volunteers prepare lists of deserving, prioritizing widows, orphans, needy and disabled persons after a structured and coordinated data system. Following which, they get coupons and are invited to the distribution ceremonies. Alkhidmat volunteers deliver winter packages even on foot, especially in snow-trapped villages where no vehicle is possible. Besides, the volunteers of Alkhidmat also arrange to provide jackets, blankets, beds and warm sheets to workers sleeping on the footpaths, stall holders or carters and laborers.